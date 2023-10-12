Contractor sank into administration last week after nearly 40 years in business

Mace has taken on more than 20 staff left stranded by the collapse of MJ Lonsdale last week.

Building understands the M&E firm had seven jobs with Mace with a further two a couple of weeks away from completion.

Mace has hired around 25 staff from Lonsdale which sank into administration at the start of last week after nearly 40 years in business. More arrivals are expected to follow.

The new recruits will work predominantly at three sites – the 81 Newgate Street scheme in the City that Mace is developing into the new headquarters for HSBC once the bank moves out of its current Canary Wharf premises which is due to be wrapped up by 2027.

And the former Lonsdale staff will remain at Mace’s Woolgate Exchange job for Stanhope, also in the City, and the scheme to build a new entrance at Paddington underground station for London Underground as part of Mace’s Paddington Square scheme.

The £250m Berkshire-based Michael J Lonsdale was set up in 1986 but last Monday Begbies Traynor was appointed administrator of a company that in its last set of accounts employed close to 250 people.

In its last set of accounts for the year to September 2022, Michael J Lonsdale, whose rollcall of jobs includes 22 Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate and the Peninsula hotel, posted improved income of £191m and pre-tax profit of £2.5m, down from £2.6m the year before.