Mace is rejigging its construction team by bringing its offices and major projects arms into one business called private sector.

The change comes into effect at the beginning of next year and will also see several other alterations made to the £2bn firm’s company structure.

Mace’s offices business currently carries out work on jobs up to £150m while its major projects team takes on work over this figure. But Mace said it has decided to remove any confusion for clients by combining the two.

The firm’s construction chief executive Gareth Lewis said: “Mace Construct is gearing up growth – and to do so, we’re making some straightforward changes to how we’re structured to ensure we’ve got the right expertise and capabilities in place. This includes the creation of a new ‘Private Sector’ team, bringing together our experience in major projects and offices.”

The combined headcount of the offices and major projects team is around 700 and will continue to be led by Lewis, managing director Ged Simmonds and COO Andrew Jackson.

Mace, which is hoping to shortly sign a £100m office deal at 100 New Bridge Street for developer Helical, said that it was also creating a new infrastructure unit which includes its HS2 and aviation work.

The firm will build a new station at Curzon Street for HS2 and, along with Curzon Street partner Dragados, has been lined up to carry out the work on the mothballed job at Euston.

It is also looking at work on Heathrow and is set to bid the first phase of the redevelopment at Stansted Airport which was stalled back in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic and the impact on passenger numbers.

Under the Stansted Airport Transformation Programme, the first phase of work will include extending the existing terminal in a deal worth around £50m.

And Mace said life sciences will be brought into its public sector business while the brief of Mace Interiors will be expanded to include smaller retrofit projects and more technical life sciences fit-out work.

Lewis said these changes will also come into effect on 1 January and added: “These changes reflect a step-up in our growth targets – we’re now confident we can achieve more than £2bn of revenue in our Construct engine in 2026.”