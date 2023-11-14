CBRE appoints firm to add one extra storey and a roof garden to 10 Gresham Street near St Paul’s

Mace has been appointed to refurbish a Foster & Partners-designed office block near St Paul’s Cathedral.

CBRE has named the firm as principal contractor on the 145,000 sq ft overhaul of 10 Gresham Street, which aims to bring the building up to modern office standards.

The refurbishment, designed by US practice Gensler, was given the green light by the City of London corporation at the end of September.

It will see the construction of one extra storey housing office amenity space and the creation of a 5,000 sq ft rooftop terrace, including a 2,700 sq ft rooftop pavilion with views over the City and St Paul’s Cathedral.

The scheme aims to “create an intervention that brings softness and greenery to an otherwise rational, high-tech, very modern structure, ”Gensler said in planning documents.

Foster & Partners was appointed to design the seven-storey building in 1996 and it was completed in 2003.

Other improvements include enhanced lighting and greening at the street-level main entrance, a refurbishment of the main lobby, more cycle parking and a modernisation of existing office space on all upper levels.

The project team also includes development manager Thamesis, Knight Frank as cost consultant and project manager, Aecom as structural engineer and MEP, acoustic and sustainability consultant, Sweco as fire engineer and Turley as heritage and townscape consultant.

Construction is due to start by the end of this year with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.