Site entrance moved and power supply briefly interrupted at 28-storey scheme after hole appeared on 7 January

Mace is working with Southwark council to determine the cause of a four metre-deep void which has opened up outside the site entrance to its £230m office tower near London Bridge.

The void appeared on Fenning Street around three weeks ago directly outside the entrance to the site of the 28-storey scheme, which is being built for Dutch developer Edge.

Mace was forced to move the entrance to the site and construct a new access route in order to continue operations after the void opened on 7 January.

Fenning Street remains closed and it is anticipated that the road will “remain closed to the public for some time” Mace said.

Local businesses and residents have been advised to avoid Fenning Street, which is fenced off at either end.

The site’s power supply was also briefly interrupted when the void, which is understood to contain utilities, appeared when UK Power Networks cut the power supply as a precaution, although Mace said site operations are continuing safely.

Mace is now working with Southwark and utilities companies to monitor the void and has not identified any significant further ground movement.

UK Power Networks is understood to have ensured all local residents and businesses continue to have mains power.

In a statement, Southwark council said: “Southwark council is holding weekly meetings with Mace and utilities companies following the appearance of a sinkhole in Fenning Street. The exact cause of the sinkhole remains under investigation and when the investigation is concluded we will share findings. The council’s engineering services are in close liaison with the team from Mace. The work is likely to take a number of weeks to complete.”

Edge London Bridge is designed by architect Pilbrow Partners and scheduled to complete in 2026.