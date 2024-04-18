Sir Robert McAlpine has been formally appointed to British Land’s 2 Finsbury Avenue scheme as part of its redevelopment of the Broadgate campus in the City.

It has been widely expected to sign on the dotted line for the job, which is believed to be worth around £500m, having carried out much of the firm’s redevelopment of Broadgate, which has included completing 100 Liverpool Street while it is due to finish work on AHMM’s 1-2 Broadgate next year.

The 2 Finsbury Avenue tower is due to finish in 2027 and comprises of two buildings – a 21-storey West office tower and 36-storey East office tower.

The scheme has been designed by Danish architect 3XN and was the firm’s first project in London when it was appointed four years ago.

Others working on the job include executive architect Adamson, the firm which worked on the Shard, structural engineer Ramboll, QS Core Five and project manager Gardiner & Theobald.

3XN has since been hired to carry out a revamp of British Land’s Euston Tower, due to be carried out by Lendlease, while it is also behind a plan for another tower at 60 Gracechurch Street for developer Sellar which was given its first public airing earlier this week.

David Lockyer, head of development at British Land, which is carrying out the Broadgate work in a joint venture with Singaporean funder GIC, said: “Our longstanding and collaborative relationship with Sir Robert McAlpine has delivered fantastic buildings for us at Broadgate, so we are delighted to be working with them to deliver this iconic new building at the campus.”

Last week, McAlpine brought in Lendlease veteran Paul Sims to a newly created post of operations director.