The chain pledges a £1bn expansion project after five decades in the UK

McDonald’s has announced plans to build more than 200 new restaurants across the UK and Ireland in the next four years.

The £1bn rollout of new fast-food restaurants will include testing out alternative dining formats, such as ‘drive to’ establishments featuring a car park, small seating area and no drive-through.

Building new high street venues across the country will also be part of the investment programme, alongside upgrading more than 1,500 existing eateries.

The company’s UK development scheme is in line with its plan to deliver 10,000 more restaurants globally by 2027.

In 2023, McDonald’s oversaw the opening of 41 new venues in the UK and Ireland - the highest annual figure in two decades.

The initiative was revealed yesterday as part of the chain’s ‘McDonald’s at 50’ report, prepared by planning and development consultancy Lichfields.

The report reflects on 50 years of the franchise’s UK operation and highlights its economic contributions.