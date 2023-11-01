McLaughlin & Harvey has been appointed main contractor on a £61m scheme to build a new learning quarter in the middle of Wolverhampton.

The city council’s City Learning Quarter is due to be completed for the start of the 2025/26 academic year.

It will provide new facilities for the City of Wolverhampton College, Adult Education Wolverhampton and Central Library.

M&H has been working under a PCSA on the scheme which has already seen site preparation, service diversion and infrastructure works already carried out.

Work is expected to begin in earnest before the end of the year with completion due tin time for the start of the academic year in September 2025. Architect on the scheme is London firm Holmes Miller.