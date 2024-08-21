The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has announced the appointment of Rushanara Ali as building safety minister.

The MP for Bethnal Green and Stepney was made a parliamentary under-secretary of state in the ministry the day after Labour’s landslide victory in the election last month.

Ali, who saw her 37,000-majority reduced to 1,700 in the election after being challenged by a pro-Palestine independent, has now officially been handed her brief within the ministry.

She will be responsible for the government’s handling of the Grenfell Inquiry as well as decisions about what becomes of the tower site and the planned memorial.

Her brief also includes building safety, regulations and remediation, overseeing the Building Safety Regulator, handling homelessness and rough sleeping, as well as supported housing and domestic abuse.

Prior to the election, Mike Amesbury, MP for Runcorn and Helsby, had been expected to be given the building safety brief, having held it in opposition.

However, Amesbury was not given a government role after the election and Ali, who had been shadow minister for investment and small business in opposition, was moved to MHCLG.

The ministry has also officially confirmed Matthew Pennycook as minister for housing and planning, he has been carrying out the role in all but name since the election.

Meanwhile, Baroness Taylor of Stevenage has been named as the Lords minister for housing and local government.

Taylor, who was leader of Stevenage Borough Council for more than a decade before being given a life peerage in 2022, had been Labour’s spokesperson in the Lords for levelling up in opposition.

Her responsibilities in government will include planning casework and overseeing the New Homes Ombudsman.