Liberal Democrat’s Sarah Olney says government has to focus on needs of industry

Ministers must focus on workforce capacity and solving skill gaps in construction if they want to achieve their desired economic growth, according to Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney.

Olney, speaking at Building’s Good Employer Guide Live event in London this afternoon, said that the domestic impact of global upheaval “tends to be felt first and foremost through the construction sector”.

She said: “Price and availability of raw materials, availability of skilled workers, readiness of investors to fund new projects – the construction industry is often the first to feel these effects. And when they do, the resulting slowdown in finished projects soon undermines the ability of the rest of the economy to grow and thrive.

“So it’s essential for the government to focus on the needs of the construction industry and, in particular, to look at where the skill gaps are and to hear from industry experts to understand how they can be solved.”

Olney said the industry needed to hear more than “just signals of growth” from government, such as Rachel Reeves’ support for a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

She added: “We need to build capacity in the workforce and within the economy to drive growth.

“To ensure British businesses can hire people with the correct skills to allow industries to thrive. These are the areas where the government can really make a difference and we need cross –departmental government coordination to do something at scale.”

Olney’s speech came as Building published its Good Employer Guide 2025. The guide features 45 employers from a range of disciplines and sizes, offering insights into modern working cultures.

Their answers reveal different approaches to hybrid working as well as strategies around training and equality, diversity and inclusion policies.