Firms will collaborate with one another on the 10-year capital investment project

Seven contractors have been picked by the Ministry of Defence to carry out improvements to its estate worth more than £5.1bn.

Procurement chiefs at the Defence Infrastructure Organisation have chosen Galliford Try, ISG, Graham, Kier, Laing O’Rourke, Lendlease and Morgan Sindall as partners after a mini competition carried out through the Crown Commercial Service framework.

The Defence Estate Optimisation will involve a significant construction and refurbishment programme for single living and service family accommodation, as well as a range of operational, educational and technical facilities.

The 10-year capital investment programme is the latest public programme to adopt an alliancing model, where ordinarily competitive organisations pool their collective resources and expertise and work together.

Projects will not be tendered individually but instead bundled and tendered at once in the hope of improving timescales as well as the quality and efficiency of delivery.

Galliford Try’s winning bids included the Air & UK Strategic Command and Munster Barracks, Catterick lots, worth approximately £387m.

Chief executive Bill Hocking said the packages had been a “long-term target” for the business and said the workstreams would provide “a fantastic pipeline for years to come”.

Meanwhile, ISG will deliver a new 250-acre barracks at Caerwent Station training area in Monmouthshire in South Wales.

That project, which is worth £250m, will result in a return to Wales for the Welsh Regiment, 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards and 1st Battalion, The Rifles.