More than half of the largest contractors and housebuilders have reported a drop in annual pre-tax margin in their most recent accounts, exclusive Building research out tomorrow will show.

Building’s Top 150 Housebuilders and Contractors data will reveal the extent of the current financial squeeze affecting the industry’s firms.

It will show that a total of 11 out of the top 20 firms reported a reduced pre-tax margin as did more than half of the 131 companies to provide figures for both this year and last.

Overall pre-tax margins have fallen 4.76% to 4.39% year-on year,

Building’s exclusive Top 150 Contractors and Housebuilders data table will allow readers to sort out firms by metrics including those with the largest turnover, pre-tax profit, pre-tax margin, number of staff, wages and highest paid director.

We have also produced separate tables for the Top 50 Contactors, Top 50 Housebuilders and Top 20 Facilities Management/Services Firms.

We will also be publishing exclusive analysis on the housebuilding sector and the contracting market as well as a deep dive into the data behind the headline figures.