Morgan Lovell has been appointed to build new lab space at part of Stanhope’s White City Place redevelopment in west London.

One of Morgan Sindall’s fit-out subsidiaries, the firm will construct 24,000 sq ft of grow-on lab space for life sciences companies and start-ups in the MediaWorks Building.

It involves building fully fitted laboratory and office space with sizes ranging from 5,170 sq ft to 9,680 sq ft with tissue culture rooms, lab prep, glass cleaning facilities, external exhausted fume cupboards, eye wash stations and waste and gas store spaces.

Stanhope, along with Canadian financier Cadillac Fairview, has brought several life science and pharma firms to White City Place including Novartis, Autolus, Engitix, Synthace and Vivan Therapeutics.

Stanhope chief executive David Camp said the space would be for “immediate occupancy” and added: “White City Place has rapidly become a leading life sciences hub for London.”

The grow-on labs will be let by agents Cushman & Wakefield and Knight Frank. Completion is due for May next year.