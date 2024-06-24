Multiplex has been confirmed as the winner of the £400m job to build the 35-storey 50 Fenchurch Street scheme in the City of London.

Developer and 22 Bishopsgate owner Axa IM Alts has officially named the contractor as its construction partner for the office scheme.

Multiplex, which posted an improved profit last year, has pipped rival Mace to the scheme. Piling work will start this month with completion of the Eric Parry-designed tower’s 650,000sq ft of workspace scheduled for 2028.

It follows the completion of enabling works on the site by Keltbray, which will now start work on piling and excavation.

The project team also includes development manager Yard Nine, project manager Third London Wall, QS Core Five and M&E consultant Arup.

The 150m tall project will replace the site’s 1950s livery hall and will include a replacement underground livery hall topped by retail, office space, a public roof garden and winter garden and a new public space based around a restored grade I church tower.

The grade I-listed Tower of All Hallows Staining, which was built around 1320, and the grade II Lambe’s Chapel Crypt, which dates from 1200, will both be restored under the plans.

The tower, which will be among the most visible in the City’s skyscraper cluster when viewed from the south side of the river, will incorporate a vertical green wall, bespoke ceramic cladding at ground level, a glazed podium and crafted glass detailing on the upper levels.

Axa IM Alts, which bought the site in 2022, said 50 Fenchurch Street will be one of the lowest carbon and most biodiverse high-rise towers in the U.K.

The developer is also behind plans for a 40-storey tower at 63 St Mary Axe designed by Fletcher Priest which is due to go in for planning later this year.