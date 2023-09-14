Revamp for One Exchange Square at Broadgate campus designed by Fletcher Priest

Multiplex has set out a construction management plan for its £200m scheme to overhaul a 30-year-old building at the Broadgate campus in the City of London.

The job is due to begin in earnest at the start of next year with the scheme set to be finished at the end of the following year.

Called One Exchange Square, the job is also known as 175 Bishopsgate as the existing post-modern building, which was designed by SOM, runs along a hundreds of yards stretch of the thoroughfare.

John F Hunt is on site ahead of strip out and partial demolition work with Multiplex moving onto the job next January.

Multiplex earlier this year beat Lendlease and Skanska to the scheme which will see a 13-storey building by Fletcher Priest built on the eastern border of Exchange Square and the existing building refurbished and extended.

Guidelines laid out in the management plan, published on the City of London’s planning website, include “spitting is prohibited anywhere on the project” while “fighting, horseplay or practical jokes” are also not permitted.

Overall, the 13-storey scheme will feature 39,500 sq m of workspace plus a further 2,000 sq m of retail.

LaSalle Investment Management is acting on behalf of the applicant, Malaysian fund manager Permodalan Nasional Berhad.

Others working on the project include development manager M3 Consulting, cost consultant Core 5 and structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel. Eckersley O’Callagan is façade engineer while SWECO is services, transport and fire engineer.

The current building was put up between 1987 and 1991 and its Bishopsgate frontage is described in planning documents as “dark and lacking engagement with the street”.

