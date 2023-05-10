Scheme designed by architect PLP will be new headquarters for law firm Hogan Lovells

Multiplex has won a scheme to build an office-led development at Holborn Viaduct in the City of London.

The job, which is believed to worth between £150m and £200m, was given planning just before Christmas 2021.

Designed by PLP, it sits across two levels on Holborn Viaduct and Farringdon Street. The block will stand 10 floors tall on Holborn Viaduct and 12 floors from Farringdon Street.

Multiplex, which is one of three firms to have sent in bids last week for British Land’s £220m 1 Appold Street scheme at its Broadgate development next to Liverpool Street station, beat Mace and Lendlease to the deal.

Others working on the job include project manager Avison Young, structural steel firm Heyne Tillett Steel, building services engineer Hilson Moran, QS Quantem and facades consultant FMDC.

The scheme, which is being developed by Royal London Asset Management, is targeting BREEAM outstanding and will provide almost 36,000 sq m of office space.

It also includes the grade II listed south-eastern gatehouse – one of four which stand either side of Holborn Viaduct.

A new lift is also planned to ferry people from Farringdon Street up to the bridge. At present, the only way to get up to the top from the street is via the steep steps in the gatehouses.

The development includes hundreds of cycle parking spaces, while there will also be cargo-bike parking facilities and a new wellness hub with lockers and showers for office workers.

The building has already attracted its primary tenant with law firm Hogan Lovells taking nearly 25,000 sq m of space, making Holborn Viaduct its new London headquarters.

The Anglo-American firm is already based in Holborn Viaduct with its current offices at Atlantic House on top of the viaduct.