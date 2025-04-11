Developer Muse and Oldham council have plans to build 2,000 homes in the town centre over 15 years.

The plans involve the redevelopment of six sites with the pair finalising proposals for the Oldham Town Living regeneration project.

It follows the creation of the Oldham Town Living Development Framework which includes feedback from the community consultation and will be used by the authority’s planning committee when considering applications brought forward in the town centre’s key areas.

The Civic Centre, former Magistrates’ Court and old Manchester Chambers sites are set to become a unified neighbourhood.

The Civic Centre and old Magistrates’ Court will have 1,057 homes, while the Chambers will provide commercial facilities and office space.

A 270-home energy-efficient and green neighbourhood is planned for the Leisure Centre plot, while a site called Prince’s Gate is slated to become a 331-home residential scheme. The proposals for the Civic Tower could see it repurposed into a hotel.