Wolverhampton Council has approved a partnership with Muse, Legal & General and Homes England to regenerate the city’s west quarter.

A joint venture between the council and the English Cities Fund, which is a public-private partnership between Muse, which is part of Morgan Sindall, L&G and Homes England, was signed off at a council meeting last week.

City centre west redevelopment plans are set to deliver 1,000 new homes, as well as leisure, retail and public spaces. It is thought that city centre west will have a gross development value of £50m once completed.

The joint venture partnership between Wolverhampton council and Muse, L&G and Homes England is now set to develop proposals for the first phase of the scheme ahead of an outline planning application and a detailed phase one planning application.

The west quarter was identified as a priority investment opportunity when a Wolverhampton investment prospectus was launched by the council last May.