Restructure at Nottingham contractor will see boss of past 20 years step down

Regional contractor Clegg Construction is bringing in a new managing director after the firm said current boss Simon Blackburn will leave in the spring.

Blackburn has been with the business more than 20 years and has already been replaced by commercial director Michael Sims, who joined from GF Tomlinson in summer 2021.

Clegg, which is based in Nottingham, said Blackburn is staying on as a group director until the end of May to help with the transition process.

Under the rejig, Darren Chapman and Ross Crowcroft will continue in their roles as operations director and pre-construction director respectively.

The firm said it had secured £82m of revenue for the year ahead. In its last set of published results, for the year to December 2022, Clegg’s construction arm saw income rise 36% to £72m but the business slipped to a £3.1m pre-tax loss because of the rising cost of fixed-price contracts.

The wider Clegg Group, which includes a food projects construction business, posted a record revenue of £165m in 2022 on pre-tax profit down £300,000 to £1.5m.