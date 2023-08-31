Claire Coutinho has been appointed as energy secretary, replacing Grant Shapps who has departed to take up the defence secretary job.

The 38-year-old has only been in parliament since 2019 and has held junior ministerial roles since last year.

Coutinho, whose role also includes the net zero brief, was previously an education minister. She has also been a minister for children and a minister for disabled people.

Coutinho began her career in the City before becoming an MP four years ago after winning the safe Tory seat of East Surrey.

Shapps was in the role for four years.