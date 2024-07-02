Civils contractors have called for the next government to immediately give the sector clarity on plans for infrastructure.

Setting out its priorities for the first 100 days of government, the Civil Engineering Contractors Association urged the winner of Thursday’s election to quickly set a date for the next fiscal event, including timelines for the next Autumn Statement, Budget and any future Spending Review.

It also recommended the new government immediately unblock projects that were paused in the run-up to the general election, deliver on-hold policy decisions, including spending plans in the water and roads sectors, and publish a policy statement of intent that covers areas such as energy, transport, water, skills, and employment.

Beyond this, CECA’s recommendations included engagement with the industry to deliver an English Skills Strategy and a commitment to best practice in project delivery.

CECA director of operations Marie-Claude Hemming said: “The formation of a new UK Government offers an opportunity to turn over a page in project delivery and get the economy firing on all cylinders once more.

“The success of the UK infrastructure sector rests on certainty of pipeline, clarity of policy, and close co-operation between industry and government.

“Once the results of the General Election are in and a new administration is formed, we must take steps to optimise the ability of CECA members to rapidly deliver schemes that will drive economic growth, create jobs, and underpin the wellbeing of businesses and communities in all parts of the country.

“We look forward to working with our members and the new Government to ensure that the policies are in place to unleash the economic potential of the UK, not just over the course of the first 100 days of the new Parliament, but in the months and years to come.

“All parties in the 2024 General Election have rightfully identified infrastructure delivery as a primary driver of economic growth and the backbone of a sustainable future.

“The UK’s contractors now stand ready to get spades in the ground on schemes across England, Scotland, and Wales, to turn manifesto plans into reality and deliver the stronger Britain that we all want to see.”