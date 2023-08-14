Construction workers in London will be badly impacted by plans to expand the capital’s ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) to Greater London, the chief executive of the National Federation of Builders has said.

The Mayor of London’s controversial proposal to roll out the £12.50 charge for non-compliant vehicles to London’s outer boroughs was ruled lawful by the High Court last a month after a legal challenge from five Conservative-run councils.

The ULEZ is intended to reduce air pollution in London, but critics have argued it is a punitive tax on the poorest motorists.

Sadiq Khan has stuck to the policy, which will come into effect on 29 August, despite his own party leader Keir Starmer urging him to “reflect” on its impact on people.

Addressing the controversy, Richard Beresford, chief executive of the National Federation of Builders (NFB), said: “Construction inflation is higher than the national average and the rising cost of living is biting workers and their clients.

“Whilst addressing air quality is imperative, the ULEZ expansion feels like a tax, rather than a strategic mission to improve the health of Londoners.

“Some older vehicles over 3.5 tonnes may be liable for more than £300 a day and others under that weight, up to £127.50.”

Khan has said that, after listening to tradespersons, he had increased his van scrappage scheme to £7,000, or £9,500 for those optic for an electric vehicle (EV), while the retrofit grant has been increased to £6,000.

The NFB’s analysis of Autotrader found just 5,181 compliant vans for sale across the whole of London and South-East, compared with the 30,000 non-compliant vans currently in use daily across the expanded ULEZ.

It claimed the cheapest compliant small diesel van within 60 miles of the capital was £4,000 and had 128,000 miles on the clock, while the cheapest EV was a small van with a range of sixty miles worth £4,400.

Additionally, the retrofit scheme will not cover re-Euro 6 diesel vehicles, pre-Euro 4 petrol vehicles or LPG, while a change of engine will not be accepted unless an expensive full rolling road test is completed.

Beresford added: “With fewer than five percent of London’s workers being employed in construction, other ideas could be explored.

“The £7,5000 grant could be set aside as a credit for fine, trades could be given free parking, removed vehicles could be sold to developing nations at heavily discounted rates, or air quality on the tube could be drastically improved for its five million daily passenger journeys.”

“Improving air quality is vital but this blunt ULEZ instrument, which harms existing businesses, makes new ones harder to start, doesn’t improve the area where air quality is worst, all while creating more global carbon, feels as though it could do with a tweak or rethink.”