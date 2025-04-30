Former construction minister among those reviewing how building control is carried out

Former construction minister Nick Raynsford is among five people that have been appointed to the government’s Building Control Independent Panel.

Raynsford stepped down as an MP at the 2015 general election after first entering Parliament in 1986 as Labour MP for Fulham.

He is best known in the industry for being the minister in charge when the Construction Act came into force in 1998.

The 80-year-old has been joined on the panel by Elaine Bailey, a former chief executive of 120,000-home Hyde Housing, Ken Rivers, who spent nearly four decades at Shell and is now a non-executive at the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), and David Snowball, the former acting chief executive of the HSE who now sits on the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s Industry Safety Steering Group.

Minister for building safety Alex Norris said: “The appointment of this independent panel is a significant step in our response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

“We need a building control system that puts safety first and supports our plans to accelerate remediation. It must also help to deliver 1.5 million safe, high-quality homes over this Parliament, and be equipped to meet the demands of a modern construction sector.”

The panel will carry out a review of whether to change the way building control is conducted in England, including actions such as the removal of commercial interest from building control and transitioning to a national authority decision model.