Block trimmed to 10 storeys after original plan proposed 17 floors

Nottingham city council has granted planning permission for a scaled-down student accommodation tower block on the east side of the city.

Proposals brought forward by PMI Developments and Harcourt Land and Development will see 247 student accommodation units delivered.

Almost 520 sq m of amenity space will include a common room, study room, games room, cinema room and laundry room.

The CPMG-designed block will have varying heights running from 10 storeys, down to seven, six and four.

Under earlier plans, the development would have been 17 storeys at its tallest and deliver 401 student beds.

The project team includes AtkinsRealis as project manager and QS, Rodgers Leask on structural and civil engineering and CPW working on M&E.

The site is currently home to a single-storey industrial building.