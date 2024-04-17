The number of unemployed construction workers has fallen from 52,000 between December and February 2023, to 41,000 in the same period this year, according to Office of National Statistics (ONS) figures published today.

This non-seasonally adjusted figure marks a 24% decrease in the unemployment rate.

Average weekly pay in the construction sector has increased from £719 in February 2023, to £744 in February this year.

>> See also: February’s deluges send output into reverse, official figures say

Though the demand for construction workers still outstrips supply, the most recent ONS data indicates a fall in job vacancies in the construction industry. The number of vacancies dropped from 2.7 vacancies per 100 jobs between January and March 2023, to 2.4 out of every 100 jobs in the same period this year.

The average number of hours worked by construction workers on a weekly basis has increased to 36.9 hours in 2023/24 from 36.6 hours the year before.