The overall value of projects where ISG has been awarded contracts and where work is yet to complete could be worth almost £5bn, according to data analysed by Barbour ABI.

The data firm estimates that the contractor’s project portfolio from 2021 until now affects a total of 365 projects, which have a combined overall value of £8.7bn.

Of those, 171 are listed with completion dates from 2024 onwards, which are together worth £4.96bn.

About 84 clients, 63 architects and 403 subcontractors are involved in ISG projects with completion dates of 2024 onwards.

The most affected client appears to be the Ministry of Justice, which has contracts with the firm on projects worth a combined £824m across 22 jobs including frameworks.

The biggest overall project identified was the £1.4bn development to build a factory in Hunterson, Scotland, for the manufacture of subsea cables.

That scheme involved the construction of factories, research and testing laboratories, offices and staff facilities, as well as access, parking and landscaping works.

Ed Griffiths, Barbour ABI chief analyst, said: “The impact of this is huge throughout the supply chain. There are many businesses that are unlikely to be paid, and there is a risk that others could fold. The industry reacted very well when Carillion collapsed, and will hopefully be able to do so again, helping to retain people within the sector, support subcontractors and rescue projects.”