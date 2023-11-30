Keltbray and M&E contractor T Clarke have said their order books have topped £1bn for the first time.

Keltbray, which is line to post a record turnover of around £570m for the year to October 2023, said a brace of energy projects had taken its pipeline of work to £1.1bn.

The firm will carry out upgrade work on electricity infrastructure for Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks in a deal lasting until March 2028 while it will start construction early next year on a scheme to build a battery storage project for US energy firm Pacific Green at the former Richborough Power Station site near Sandwich on the Kent coast.

Chief executive Darren James said: “These awards highlight the group’s growing strengths and reputation in designing and delivering complex energy infrastructure transition schemes across the UK and are significantly strengthening our secured order book of long term, high-quality work.”

Meanwhile, in a trading update this morning, T Clarke said its order book at the end of last month was £1.1bn. The firm said income this year would hit its £500m target number with its forward order book from its technology division, which includes data centres, jumping 220% to £355m in just 10 months. The firm is due to release its 2023 results on 6 March next year.