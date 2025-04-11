Growth returned to construction output in February after two previous months of falls.

The rise of 0.4% came from increases in both new work and repair and maintenance, with public new work leading growth.

But private commercial and private housing both went into reverse putting the brakes on a bigger lift, the ONS figures said.

Clive Docwra, managing director of property and construction consultancy McBains, said: “After two successive monthly falls in output, the industry will breathe a sigh of relief at today’s figures.

“There will be some concerns that private commercial new work and private housing new work fell by 0.5% and 0.4% respectively.

“The big worry at present is that investors’ confidence has been rocked by Trump’s tariffs and the resulting trade war, which has dented their investment portfolios.”

And Scott Motley, head of programme, project and cost management at Aecom, added: “After the government reaffirmed its commitment to the sector and vowed to increase capital spending on key areas including housing and defence last month, contractors can be relatively positive about the long-term pipeline of work.

“But firms will no doubt be keeping a close eye on shifting markets and how that may impact demand and investment in the short-term.”

The wider economy grew by 0.5% after economists had predicted growth of just 0.1%.