ONS figures show rise in new work sent overall growth in month up by 1.9%

Construction output grew in May, rising 1.9% from the previous month’s fall of 1.4%.

The rise drew a line under three months of consecutive falls and came mainly from increases in new work and repair and maintenance, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

New work was up 2.7% while repair and maintenance grew 0.8% with new work being buoyed by a rise in new public and private housing, up 2.8%, and infrastructure work which grew by 3.5%.

The ONS said warmer weather in May helped drive the overall increase after wet weather had blunted growth in the earlier months of the year.

But in the three months month to May, output fell 0.7% and Clive Docwra, the managing director of consultant McBains, admitted: “Whether or not [May’s rise] represents the green shoots of recovery, however, is unclear.”

Last week’s general election is also expected to boost output in the coming months with Scott Motley, head of programme, project and cost management at Aecom, adding: “Confidence will also be buoyed following the General Election result and the clarity and stability Labour’s parliamentary majority provides for the nation’s future direction.”

And Barry Goodall, partner and head of construction at law firm Brabners, said: “Planning reform and a new long-term infrastructure strategy have the potential to unlock development activity once the post-election fervour subsides.”