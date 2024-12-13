Drop put down to fall in repair and maintenance

Construction output went into reverse in October after barely edging up the previous month, the latest official figures show.

The fall came solely from a drop in repair and maintenance work, the ONS said, with new work creeping up by 0.2%.

The 1.4% drop in repair and maintenance meant output fell 0.4% during October, which follows a rise of just 0.1% in September.

But construction output is estimated to have grown by 0.4% in the three months to October, compared with the three months to July. New work increased by 1.7% over the period. Repair and maintenance fell by 1.2%, the ONS added.