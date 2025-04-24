Peabody and Mount Anvil have been given the green light to progress with the final phase of a 1,345-home estate regeneration project in west London.

The third phase of the Friary Park scheme will see 693 homes delivered in Acton, after updated proposals for the development were approved by Ealing council.

The three-phase regeneration scheme replaces 225 social rent dwellings and five market homes that previously occupied the site.

Outline approval for this phase of the scheme had previously been granted in 2020 and 2023, with the latter version granting permission for 576 new homes, 133 of which would have been affordable.

Updated proposals submitted last year sought to increase the maximum height of the scheme from 22 to 24 storeys and add 117 more homes, without any additional affordable contribution.

After discussions between the applicant, the council and their respective representatives, a figure of £4.2m surplus was agreed and the applicant amended its proposals to incorporate additional social rented homes in place of 15 market sale units. It means the third phase will now provide a total of 148 affordable homes.

Proposals for Friary Park, designed by HTA Design, also include a 450 sq m community centre, a community square, and a 5,000 sq m play area.

It will also feature an outdoor gym, a cycle hub, a climbing wall, a basketball court, a community kitchen and allotments.