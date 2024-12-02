Premier League club left historic base of 115 years for new ground in 2020

Developer EcoWorld London has submitted plans to build mixed-use housing at the former home of Premier League side Brentford.

The Bees left their Griffin Park ground after 115 years in 2020 to move into their new home called the Brentford Community Stadium which was built by now collapsed contractor Buckingham.

EcoWorld was behind the new stadium and its plans for Griffin Park include 149 mixed-tenure homes and new landscaping.

The plans, drawn up by HTA Design, were first submitted in 2021 and included proposals for 75 private homes.

But these were amended to include more affordable homes and the fresh plans, which was validated by Hounslow council last month, now feature 30 homes available at a discounted market rate.

As well as the new housing, work will include 1,770 sq m of public green space and improve connectivity in the area.

Others working on the deal include civil and structural engineer IESIS, M&E consultant Designbrook and landscape architect Exterior.