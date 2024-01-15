Scheme will include new parks and social infrastructure

Plans have been submitted for a masterplan for a new £2bn neighbourhood that would bring 7,000 homes to the outskirts of the Scottish capital.

Developers want the 205-acre West Town site in Edinburgh, located between Ingliston Park and Ride and the Gogar Roundabout to the west of the city, to embody the ’20 minute’ neighbourhood principle.

Proposed facilities include schools, medical provision, community space, as well as commercial outlets such as bars, restaurants, cafe and retail.

A 27-acre green space, including a large central park, several pocket parks and a wildlife corridor, are also planned.

The proposals have been brought forward by West Town Edinburgh Limited, a development consortium formed in April 2021 and headed by Drum Property Group.

The developer hopes to start work on site before the end of 2024, with the first phase of homes and amenities ready from early 2026.

The project team so far also includes Edinburgh-based practice 7N Architects and real estate firm Avison Young.