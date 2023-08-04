Scheme by developer Citu to create canal-side neighbourhood in underused part of the city

Leeds-based developer Citu has submitted plans for the first phase of a £300m net zero neighbourhood in Sheffield.

The 1,000-home Attercliffe Waterside scheme would be one of the largest zero carbon developments in the UK if approved.

It has been designed by the developer’s in-house design team Citu Design and would be located on council-owned brownfield land either side of the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal.

Plans for the £100m first phase, on the northern side of the canal, would transform six existing buildings at the centre of the scheme into community spaces including bars, an independent bakery, music venue and art studios.

A public square would also be created, linked with a series of south-facing courtyard areas, walking routes down to the canal and a footbridge crossing to the south side of the river.

The phase will also include 447 timber-framed apartments and houses built using low carbon materials.

The homes will be constructed on a podium above an undercroft car park, although Citu said it eventually plans to make the neighbourhood car-free.

Sheffield council brought the land to market in 2019 and signed a development agreement for the site with Citu in May this year.

If planning is approved, work will begin on the leisure and commercial elements of the scheme in the autumn and due to complete in 2024, ahead of construction starting on the homes in 2025.

Citu was founded in 2004 and now employs 120 people with its currently live projects valued at £500m.