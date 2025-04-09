Proposals for a tower in the Square Mile that had to be updated following the discovery of a Roman basilica at the site have been sent in to City of London planners.

The scheme at 85 Gracechurch Street by Woods Bagot was set to be 32 storeys high and was given planning 18 months ago. It will include a new public hall and exhibition space.

But archaeological investigations by the Museum of London Archaeology uncovered Roman ruins dating to the 1st century AD and include foundations and walls constructed from flint, ragstone and Roman tile.

As a result, the tower has been cut down to 30 storeys to allow the remains to be on permanent public display in the basement.

Developer Hertshten Properties said: “The building has been designed to meet the needs of the post-covid working world with distinctive architecture rather than traditional glass and steel, contributing towards the 1.2 million sq m of new office space needed in the City of London by 2040, for the City to maintain its global competitiveness and business attraction.”

Also in the fresh proposals will be upgrades to the public hall with retail and event space while exhibition space will be relocated to the basement to incorporate the Roman Basilica remains.

A public consultation on the revised plans took place in February and Hertshten’s chief executive Ron Hertshten said: “We are delighted to have submitted plans that surpass our initial ambitions, placing the literal heart of Roman London at the core of our updated proposals.”

The basilica was constructed during the governorship of Agricola and formed part of the administrative and civic centre of Londinium.

Others working on the 85 Gracechurch Street job include project manager Gardiner & Thoebald, surveyor Shaw Corporation, QS Turner & Townsend Alinea, multi-disciplinary firm Arup, M&E consultant Sweco, planning specialist DP9 and structural and geotechnical firm Robert Bird.

The scheme, which had originally proposed 35,000 sq m of office space, is due to be completed by 2030. A planning decision is due this summer.

Gracechurch Street is set to become a new tower cluster in the Square Mile with proposals by Stanhope for a 33-storey tower designed by KPF at 70 Gracechurch Street getting the green light in February.

Danish practice 3XN is behind a scheme at 60 Gracechurch which is being developed by Sellar and was given approval just before Christmas. Mace, Multiplex and the recently renamed Bovis will all returns tenders for the £400m scheme at 60 Gracechurch Street earlier this month.