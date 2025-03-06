Profit at the construction arm of Bouygues, which is helping build part of the HS2 railway in the Chilterns, slipped last year, the firm said in its latest results.

According to the French giant’s full-year results for 2024, operating profit from activities in its construction business fell 3% to €827m (£693m).

The firm has redefined what it includes in its construction business but income rose 1% to €27.5bn (£23bn) with Bouygues saying work from its Colas rail arm was down 1% to €15.9bn (£14.2bn) with operating profit at the division up 2% to €552m (£463m).

Revenue at its Equans business was up 2% to €19.1bn (£16bn) with operating profit up 25% to €680m (£570m). Bouygues said Equans is pulling out of new build work in the UK, such as social housing jobs, “due to unfavourable market conditions”.

Bouygues, which operates in a range of areas from construction to media and telecoms, said group revenue edged up 1% to €56.8bn (£47.6bn) with operating profit up 5% to €2.5bn (£2bn).

Bouygues, which has also been working on the Hinkley Point C scheme in Somerset and a new eye hospital in Camden, said last July that pre-tax losses in 2023 increased to £62m from £42m last time on turnover down 15% to £326m.