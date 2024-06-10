But turnover at Norwich contractor slipped more than 20% last year

Regional contractor RG Carter saw turnover fall more than 20% last year but pre-tax profit jumped to close to £13m.

Latest accounts filed at Companies House by the Norwich-based firm show revenue slipped to £248m from £332m last time.

The firm gave no reason for the slump but said it was taking a “selective approach to the clients we work with and the projects we undertake”.

But pre-tax profit jumped 83% to £12.8m while its cash balance sheet was flat at £72m.

Construction turned in a pre-tax profit of £6.3m from £1m last time while its building services arm saw profit double to £1m. But its developments arm saw profit fall £2.7m from £5.1m.

Staff numbers dipped 4% to 778.