Ramboll has confirmed Neil Sansbury as its permanent managing director for the UK and Ireland four months after he was handed the role on an interim basis.

Sansbury replaced the engineering consultancy’s former managing director Philippa Spence in July, moving from his previous role as finance and executive director.

Since his interim appointment, he has already overseen the acquisition of data centre engineering consultancy I3 Solutions, which has a presence in London and Singapore, and navigated the division through the period of uncertainty before last month’s Budget.

He will lead around 1,400 staff at the regional firm, which had a turnover of around £91m last year, about 9% of the wider group’s global income.

Sansbury said: “There is no disguising that the market has been affected by the difficult economic climate, but we are pleased to be ending the year on a positive note and look forward to 2025.

“The next five years are critical for our climate, therefore we remain steadfastly committed to supporting our clients as our country transitions to net zero, ensuring lasting positive impacts for society and nature, and building in resilience to the impacts of climate change”.

Sansbury joined Ramboll in 2016 after spending more than a decade at Siemens Energy Management, where his most senior role was chief financial officer for the firm’s UK and Ireland arm.

Ramboll chief operating officer Peter Heymann Andersen said Sansbury had provided a “firm and steady hand on the tiller” during his near-decade at the firm.

He added: “We are delighted that he will be continuing in his role as Managing Director, and I look forward to working closely with him to continue growing our reputation as a trusted partner to our clients.”

Spence left in July to head up Ramboll’s global environmental and health division, a team consisting of around 3,000 staff which works in the firm’s largest and most profitable market.

She had held the role of managing director at Ramboll UK and Ireland for three years.