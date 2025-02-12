Laing O’Rourke founder Ray O’Rourke is taking over as chairman of the firm after the incumbent of the past eight years Sir John Parker announced he was stepping down.

Northern Irishman Parker, who turns 83 in April, will leave on 31 March, when Laing O’Rourke’s current financial year ends.

But the firm said Parker, whose previous chairman roles have included spells at materials firm RMC, National Grid and Anglo American, will be keeping an ambassadorial role.

Ray O’Rourke, who took up the role of deputy chairman following a rejig last year, said: “[This] will ensure the company continues to benefit from his experience and wise counsel.”

He added: “I am delighted to confirm that I have agreed to take on the role of chair of the group with effect from 1 April.

“I am looking forward to working with my son, our group CEO, Cathal O’Rourke and our board members as we continue to implement our strategy to push the boundaries of modern construction – which is the only way to change the nature of the work we do.

“Now is the time to make the step change needed to improve the way we deliver major infrastructure – for our people, our clients and our delivery partners.”

Parker, whose first three years in the role at O’Rourke coincided with a chairman’s post at water utility Pennon, said: “[Laing O’Rourke] are driven by a sincere sense of purpose. I have every confidence that Laing O’Rourke will continue to build on its recent successes and achieve its goal to transform the business and the wider sector for future generations.”

Earlier this month, Peter Lyons formally began as the new boss of its Europe hub, its biggest business, taking over from chief executive Cathal O’Rourke.

Europe, which includes its UK and Middle East businesses as well as a small amount of work in Canada, had been run by Cathal O’Rourke since he returned from Australia two years ago to become chief operating officer, before being made chief executive last summer.

In its last set of results for the year to March 2024, Laing O’Rourke, which is the country’s biggest private contractor, posted a pre-tax profit of £18m on £4.3bn turnover, up 19% on last time, after racking up the biggest reverse in its history the year before with a £288m pre-tax loss.