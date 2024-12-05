Angela Rayner has approved the controversial demolition of M&S’s flagship 1920s store on Oxford Street after a three year to and fro planning battle.

The communities secretary said in a 144-page ruling that the retailer could go ahead with its plan to replace the building with a 10-storey office scheme by Pilbrow & Partners.

Rayner’s predecessor, Michael Gove, had blocked plans to demolish the store last July but earlier this year a High Court judge quashed that decision.

The scheme had been rejected by Gove on the grounds of its heritage impact on nearby buildings, including the Selfridges department store, and over the carbon impact of rebuilding the site instead of refurbishing the existing buildings.

His decision had been celebrated by sustainability campaigners including Save Britain’s Heritage, which led the case against the plans at the public inquiry in 2022, but criticised by retail groups.

From the green light to the red light and back to the green light again: a brief history of the M&S Oxford Street planning saga November 2021 Westminster city council approves plan by Pilbrow & Partners to demolish the flagship branch of Marks & Spencer on Oxford Street and replace it with an office-led scheme April 2022 London mayor Sadiq Khan says there are no grounds for him to intervene and stop the scheme from going ahead. Later that month communities secretary Michael Gove puts the scheme on ice by issuing Westminster with a so-called Article 31 notice, preventing it from finalising a planning decision June 2022 Gove formally calls in scheme October 2022 Public inquiry into plans begins. It last three weeks with a decision slated for early May the following year April 2023 Gove’s department announces a three month delay on the decision July 2023 Gove refuses scheme planning permission. The following month, M&S announce it will be appealing November 2023 M&S given green light to appeal Gove decision February 2024 M&S’s appeal begins which lasts two days March 2024 High Court quashes Gove’s refusal December 2024 Gove’s successor as communities secretary Angela Rayner reverses his decision and says replacement scheme can be built

Rayner’s move was welcomed by M&S chief executive Stuart Machin who said: “I am delighted that, after three unnecessary years of delays, obfuscation and political posturing at its worst, under the previous Government, our plans for Marble Arch – the only retail-led regeneration proposal on Oxford Street – have finally been approved.

“We can now get on with the job of helping to rejuvenate the UK’s premier shopping street through a flagship M&S store and office space, which will support 2,000 jobs and act as a global standard-bearer for sustainability.

“We share the Government’s ambition to breathe life back into our cities and towns and are pleased to see they are serious about getting Britain building and growing. We will now move as fast as we can.”

Pilbrow & Partners’ founder Fred Pilbrow added: “Naturally, I’m delighted by a decision which is manifestly long overdue. As Stuart Machin commented, we can now get on with the job of helping to rejuvenate the UK’s premier shopping street. This is a positive result for M&S, for regeneration and for environmental sustainability.”

M&S, which has occupied Orchard House and two attached buildings for nearly a century, had received approval from Westminster council in 2021 for the redevelopment.

The plans were later backed by London mayor Sadiq Khan but were called in by Gove in 2022.