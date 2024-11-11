Show Fullscreen

A council in Kent has promised to “robustly” defend its opposition to a major new housing development after the scheme was called in by housing secretary Angela Rayner.

Swale Borough Council had been set to give its verdict on the 8,400-home Highsted Park on Friday (7 November), with officers recommending the scheme be refused. But the decision was taken out of its hands just hours before its scheduled committee meeting.

Planning officers recommended refusal on the basis of the “urbanising impact” which they said was “harmful to the intrinsic amenity value of the countryside”.

The housing secretary’s intervention now means there will be a public inquiry into the proposals, following which a report will be submitted to ministers to determine the case.

The scheme has been brought forward by master developer Quinn Estates, with Milton Studio as masterplan architect. The project team also includes Corstorphine & Wright as masterplanner for a business park, Murdoch Wickham as landscape masterplanner and Montagu Evans as planning and heritage consultant.

The mixed-use development is split across two sites, each with its own outline planning application.

The northern site application seeks permission for the phased development of up to 96ha to the west of Teynham, and includes up to 2,200 sq m of commercial food space.

The southern site application seeks permission for phased dedvelopment of up to 579 ha of land to the south and east of Sittingbourne and includes 170,000 sq m of commercial space.

Both parts of the scheme include schools, open spaces, community buildings and relief roads.

Elliott Jayes, vice chair of Swale Borough Council’s planning committee, said: “We will work closely with the Secretary of State as they make their determination but we will robustly explain the council’s reasons for recommending refusal.

“We understand the importance of these two applications but would appreciate being informed of the Secretary of State’s decision before less than three hours until the planning committee meeting so we can adequately prepare our response.”

A Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “As the case will now come before ministers, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”