Two executive directors at Related Argent will leave the company at the end of the years after 17 years with the developer.

Michael Lightbound and Nick Searl joined Argent LLP in 2012, with the former serving as finance partner from 2015 onwards, leading many of the deals completed across the King’s Cross estate.

Searl spent a decade working in various capacities in the team responsible for King’s Cross and has been a member of the leadership team of the Brent Cross Town redevelopment since 2016. He was managing partner of Argent LLP from 2020 to April 2024.

Both became executive directors last year ahead of the transition to Related Argent in May this year.

Tom Goodall, chief executive of Related Argent, said: “I would like to pay an enormous tribute to Mike and Nick for their outstanding contributions to the success of Argent and more recently Related Argent.

“I have worked with them for over 12 years and want to take this opportunity to thank them for their personal and professional support throughout this time.

“All of us at Related Argent, and the many colleagues they have worked with over the years across the industry, wish them the very best in their future endeavours.”

Related Argent has a developing portfolio of more than 3,000 rental homes across King’s Cross, Brent Cross Town and Tottenham Hale and is looking to expand its rental portfolio in the future.