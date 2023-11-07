Mixed-use development was supposed to open this year but has been delayed until 2024

Glazing defects have hit Laing O’Rourke’s scheme to turn the former Whiteleys shopping centre in London into upmarket flats and a hotel.

Building understands that a “substantial” amount of glass has had to be ripped out and replaced after the problems were discovered.

The development, which has an overall value of £1bn, involves turning the historic shopping centre in Bayswater into 139 luxury apartments and London’s first Six Senses hotel under a plan drawn up by Foster & Partners.

The redevelopment is being headed by a joint venture between a Meyer Bergman-advised fund and Warrior Group with development manager on the scheme, luxury property firm Finchatton.

But the job has been delayed after the faults were discovered meaning fit out contractor Ardmore couldn’t get on to the site when it was supposed to.

One source said: “There was a ‘shimmer’ effect on the glass and a substantial amount has had to go because of the fault. ”

The first residents were supposed to have moved in already but Finchatton said this would now happen in the first quarter of next year.

In a statement, the firm said: “We identified a defect in the glazing and have subsequently replaced it. Residents will be moving in, in Q1 2024.” Laing O’Rourke declined to comment.

O’Rourke won the job in 2019 after beating remaining rival Sir Robert McAlpine to the work which had a then construction price tag of around £250m.

The work at the grade II-listed shopping centre, which dates back to 1912, will also include new shops, café and restaurants, an Everyman cinema and luxury health club called Third Space. The hotel will have 110 guest rooms and suites and 14 branded residences which the hotel says offers “privileges that come with a Six Senses home, including bespoke interior design, concierge service, dining, housekeeping, and wellness programming”.

Others working on the scheme include project manager Gardiner & Theobald, QS T&T Alinea, civil and structural engineer AKT II and WSP as the traffic and waste engineer.

Hold-ups on Whiteleys, officially known as The Whiteley, and ongoing negotiations with the developer behind O’Rourke’s Olympia scheme in west London are thought to be among the reasons why the country’s biggest private contractor still hasn’t filed its annual accounts more than seven months after its year end on 31 March.

The firm brought in FTSE veteran Sir John Parker as chairman six years ago to tighten up corporate governance after its 2017 and 2018 accounts were filed months behind schedule.