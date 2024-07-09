The finalists for 2024 Building Awards have been announced on what will be the 30th anniversary of the event.

Several big-name firms and jobs have been shortlisted (see the full shortlist below) for the awards spread across 21 categories.

This year’s awards will once again be held in person, with the ceremony set to take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 5 November.

In the major contractor category, firms in the running include Mace, McLaren, Multiplex, Vinci and Wates.

Core Five, Currie & Brown and Rider Levett Bucknall are all in contention to be named consultant of the year among firms with more than 100 staff, with last year’s winner CPC Project Services also in the running.

Others to make it onto the shortlists include contractors Kier and Skanska, architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris and HLM Architects and and consultants Aecom and Cundall.

A number of high-profile schemes are in the running for awards, including Tilbury Douglas’ Scottish National Galleries, Mace’s UCL Marshgate, Alchemy’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and the refurbishment of Norton Folgate in the City.

Tickets for the event, which is being sponsored by AET Flexible Space, Clement Windows Group, DGP and Fenwick Elliott, and in partnership with The Housing Forum, are on sale now.

Finalists for the Housebuilder, CEO and Construction Client of the Year category will be revealed shortly.