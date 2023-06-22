Revised plans to develop 320,000 sq ft of office space besides Manchester’s newest public park have been revealed.

The Mayfield Partnership, which includes Landsec’s regeneration arm U+I and the city council and which will be responsible for work at the 24-acre brownfield site, intends to build two new offices as part of phase one of the scheme.

Phase one of the regeneration is expected to cost £400m and will be funded by Landsec. Architects for the buildings are Bennetts Associates and Morris & Company.

The reworked plans outline targets of 600kg CO2 per sq m, driven by reduced embodied carbon emissions.

An existing multi-storey car park will be redeveloped into a multi-use building featuring space for more than 400 bicycles.

Half of the car parking spaces will have electric vehicle charging points and the revamped building will include ground floor cafés, bars, restaurants and event spaces.

Deborah Freeman-Watt, head of regional mixed-use development at Landsec, said: “Mayfield will have the flexibility and customisation to support the increasing shift toward greener habits for business and community.”

The proposed buildings will be close to Mayfield Park, the city centre’s first new public park in more than a century.

The wider development, worth £1.4bn and expected to take 10 years to complete, will eventually include 1,500 homes, 1.6 million sq ft of commercial space and 300,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space.