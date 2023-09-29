The Royal Insititution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has launched a manifesto for the built environment, outlining the industry’s key asks ahead of the next general election.

A senior RICS delegation will present the manifesto, entitled ‘empowering a sustainable future’, at the Conservative and Labour party conferences in October.

Key asks include increasing the supply of rented homes, delivering a joined-up quality and sustainability strategy, and reviewing skills shortages to tackle targets.

The RICS is also asking the parties to commit to hitting housing targets with a housing delivery strategy, actioning the recommendations of the organisation’s ‘Decarbonising UK Real Estate’ report and developing a National Fire Strategy.

Chief executive Justin Young said the manifesto would provide “food for thought” for the major parties as the develop their policy platforms for the next general election, which is anticipated to take place next year.

“As a leading representative of the built and natural environment sectors in the UK and globally, RICS advocates policies with solutions to some of the most critical challenges of our time,” said Young.

“The public needs safe, sustainable, energy-efficient, and affordable homes; businesses need high-quality commercial spaces that align with the decentralized digital economy, while the industry needs a more robust pipeline of diverse talent that fulfils the skills demands of the sector so that it can deliver its goals”.