Overall income creeps up but revenue from Middle East goes into reverse

Aecom saw workloads edge up last year as the firm said turnover was boosted by rising income in the UK.

Aecom Ltd, which covers most of its UK business, said in accounts filed at Companies House that revenue in the year to 27 September last year was up 2% to £777m. Pre-tax profit was up 3& to £37m.

In a note accompanying the accounts, which were signed off at the beginning of the month, the firm said the rise in revenue was “due to increased volumes across all end markets as well as continued growth in the company’s involvement in multinational infrastructure projects across the globe”.

Revenue from its UK business was up 9% to £626m but income from the Middle East, which include several jobs in Saudi Arabia, fell a third to £109m.

The average number of employees across the company during the period was up 6% to 4,422.

Last month, Aecom announced that its chief executive for Europe had left the business.

Colin Wood, whose remit also included India, has been replaced by Richard Whitehead who was Aecom’s buildings and places global business line chief executive.