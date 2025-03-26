Consultant Rider Levett Bucknall is expecting turnover to hit a record £170m when its year-end completes at the end of next month.

The number is a 30% rise on last year’s £130m with the company, which now has 1,500 staff, saying it expects to post a pre-tax profit of around 10%.

Chief executive Andy Reynolds said revenues are being driven by work in the advanced technology, healthcare, defence and sports markets, where the firm is project manager on a £650m plan to upgrade the Twickenham rugby stadium in west London.

Reynolds, who has been in the top job since late 2019, added: “By staying close to our supply chain, collaborating with clients to address their unique challenges and opportunities, and importantly focusing on our people, we ensure sustained progress and innovation.”

It is the fifth successive year where income has hit a record and the latest figures mean that turnover has more than doubled from 2020’s £80m when it had just over 700 staff and a 4% profit.

Meanwhile, the firm has appointed a new chief finance officer who is replacing finance director Stuart Stables who is retiring next month after 35 years at the business.

Shirin Hashemi joins next month from business consultant Ankura and will sit on RLB’s executive board.

Also arriving next month is Bryony Siggs who joins as partner lead for its UK South region which includes its Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff and Thames Valley offices. Siggs is joining from Mace where she is the firm’s Central region lead.