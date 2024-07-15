Sarah Jones is expected to be named construction minister later this week as the new Labour government begins to finalise ministerial briefs.

The MP for Croydon West was responsible for industry and decarbonisation during her years in the shadow cabinet and was appointed as a minister of state in both the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero after Labour’s landslide victory last week.

The construction brief in government is usually one of a number handled by a junior minister within the DBT and involves co-chairing the Construction Leadership Council.

Building understands that Jones is being lined up for the role, with confirmation expected later in the week, and that she has already attended a CLC board meeting which took place last Thursday.

In the later years of the Conservative government, the role was subject to much change. When Nusrat Ghani was appointed in November 2022, she was the fourth person that year to take the role.

She herself was later replaced by Alan Mak for the last few months of Rishi Sunak’s administration.