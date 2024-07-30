Sarah Jones has officially been named as construction minister.

The MP for Croydon West was appointed as a minister of state at both the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) after Labour’s landslide victory earlier this month.

She was widely rumoured to have been lined up for the construction brief within the DBT but the department refused to confirm this for a number of weeks.

The construction brief in government is usually one of a number handled by a junior minister within the DBT and involves co-chairing the Construction Leadership Council.

An update to her profile page on the government’s website, confirmed her responsibilities would include construction.

Her official title is minister for industry, which includes a range of other sectors including advanced manufacturing, chemicals and plastics and materials.

Jones has previously been a shadow minister for industry and decarbonisation, for policing and the fire service and for housing.

Before coming into politics, she worked in a number of roles including head of campaigns at housing charity Shelter and a position in the campaign to expand Gatwick Airport.

She was also formerly a senior civil servant in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and was a member of the team responsible for delivering the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Sarah Jones’ full ministerial responsibilities DBT responsibilities include: advanced manufacturing

automotive

aerospace

defence

consumer goods

chemicals and plastics

construction

infrastructure

maritime and shipbuilding

steel

materials and critical minerals

Industrial Development Advisory Board DESNZ responsibilities include: Office For Clean Energy Jobs

green finance

green jobs and skills

carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS)

carbon leakage

hydrogen

industrial decarbonisation and emissions trading, including fuel switching, business and commercial buildings decarbonisation

energy sector supply chains

green growth sectors

clean energy investments

mineworkers’ pensions

In the later years of the Conservative government, the construction minister role was subject to much change. When Nusrat Ghani was appointed in November 2022, she was the fourth person that year to take the role.

She herself was later replaced by Alan Mak for the last few months of Rishi Sunak’s administration.