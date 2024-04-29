Scottish consultant Thomas & Adamson has brought in a new director to head up its project management business in London.

T&A said it wants to increase its PM business in the capital and has recruited former Gardiner & Theobald director Gary Wait.

He has previously worked for CPC, luxury residential developer Finchatton, developer Wainbridge and most recently spent 18 months at a business consultant.

T&A senior partner Alastair Wallace said: “Our London office has been going strong for more than two decades, but this year we want to take it to the next level. Gary’s appointment is a key first step in that direction.”

Wallace has promised more hires this year for its London office which is based in Haymarket.

The firm reecently completed work as cost consultant and project manager on the new King’s Head theatre in north London.